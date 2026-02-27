Azerbaijan assigns demining responsibility to Ministry of Emergency Situations - decree
The Ministry of Emergency Situations will participate in demining operations together with relevant state bodies (institutions), AzerNEWS reports.
This is reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to certain decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Demining.”
According to the decree, amendments have also been made to the “Charter of the Management of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve ”Icheri Sheher".
Thus, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments”, the Administration of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve “Icheri Sheher” is obliged to authorize demining operations in areas where immovable historical and cultural monuments are located, if they are discovered during demining operations in the reserve.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!