Azerbaijan assigns demining responsibility to Ministry of Emergency Situations - decree

27 February 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations will participate in demining operations together with relevant state bodies (institutions), AzerNEWS reports.

This is reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to certain decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Demining.”

According to the decree, amendments have also been made to the “Charter of the Management of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve ”Icheri Sheher".

Thus, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments”, the Administration of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve “Icheri Sheher” is obliged to authorize demining operations in areas where immovable historical and cultural monuments are located, if they are discovered during demining operations in the reserve.