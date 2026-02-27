Baku hosts int'l conference marking 100th anniversary of First Turkology Congress

27 February 2026 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

An international scientific conference titled “Founders and Lessons of the First Turkology Congress: History and Modernity” is being held in Baku to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the landmark First Turkology Congress.

As reported by AzerNEWS, a century has passed since the historic First Turkology Congress convened in 1926 in the Azerbaijani capital - an event that played a pivotal role in the development of global Turkology studies.

The conference is taking place in the Grand Assembly Hall of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences on Istiglaliyyat Street, the same venue where the original congress was held from February 26 to March 6, 1926, in what is now the Presidium building of the Academy.

As noted in the official decree signed on October 22, 2025, by Ilham Aliyev on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the First Turkology Congress, Baku hosted the historic event in the early 20th century due to its distinguished intellectual environment and its recognition as one of the leading centers of global Turkology.

The revival of the congress in Baku is seen as opening broad prospects for strengthening cooperation and expanding ties among Turkic peoples who share common historical roots and national-spiritual values.

The conference has brought together representatives and scholars from Türkiye, Northern Cyprus, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, highlighting the continued relevance of Turkic unity and academic collaboration.

It is worth noting that the 80th and 90th anniversaries of the First Turkology Congress were also commemorated at a high level in accordance with presidential decrees.