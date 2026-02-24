Azerbaijan introduces new monitoring system for state enterprises' budgets and performance

24 February 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

The State Agency for Monitoring of State Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan will begin monitoring the budgets, financial forecasts, and performance indicators of state companies and public legal entities starting in April, AzerNEWS reports via the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following a Presidential Decree issued on December 29, 2025, the agency will analyze budget implementation and financial performance based on data and reports submitted by state enterprises and public legal entities. These submissions will follow the standardized forms approved by the Ministry’s Collegium. Enterprises are required to provide monthly and quarterly financial reports, annual budget forecasts, and budget execution data through these forms.

During monitoring, the agency will review enterprises’ budget parameters and implementation, assess financial information by sector and supervisory body, and evaluate expenditures by function and type. Advanced assessment tools used by international financial organizations will also be applied to measure efficiency and identify fiscal risks that could affect other enterprises, state finances, the state budget, off-budget state funds, or public debt.

The Ministry of Finance will report the results of the monitoring and analysis to the head of state every quarter.

The initiative aims to increase profitability, enhance accounting and reporting standards, reduce reliance on state budget resources, and proactively identify potential obligations for the state budget and off-budget funds over the medium and long term.

The text of the Collegium decision and the approved reporting forms in Excel format have been published on the Ministry’s official website for public access.