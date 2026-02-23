Azerbaijan set to review minimum wages annually
The minimum wage in Azerbaijan will be reviewed at least once a year, AzerNEWS reports.
This provision is included in the amendments to the Labor Code approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
Under the law, the amount of the minimum wage will be reconsidered by the relevant authority determined by the executive branch, based on proposals from the appropriate institution, at least once a year.
The head of state has signed a decree to ensure the implementation of the updated law.
