385 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories last week

16 February 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 385 hectares of land were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories over the past week, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

In its weekly update on demining operations carried out by institutions involved in humanitarian mine clearance, ANAMA stated that significant progress was made between February 9 and 15.

During the reporting period, specialists detected and neutralized seven anti-tank mines, 53 anti-personnel mines, and 130 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

The continued clearance efforts are part of Azerbaijan’s broader post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation process, aimed at ensuring safe resettlement and accelerating infrastructure development in the liberated areas.