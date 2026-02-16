Aghdam city’s reconstruction advances with housing and infrastructure projects [PHOTOS]

16 February 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

The return of residents to Aghdam city’s 2nd residential complex carries deep meaning and marks a significant milestone in the region’s post-conflict recovery, AzerNEWS reports via Trend.

Currently, 103 families, totalling 403 residents, have settled in the complex, while construction continues in other areas as new phases of development are launched.

Fidan Mammadli, an official from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, provided details to Trend.

According to Mammadli, construction has already begun on the 5th residential complex, which will consist of 12 neighbourhoods. Across these neighbourhoods, a total of 50 buildings have been planned: 40 residential and 10 non-residential. The complex is expected to include 1,074 apartments, ranging from one to four rooms.

In addition, construction on the 3rd residential complex, which will comprise 13 neighbourhoods, is scheduled to begin in the near future.

The city’s restoration plans also include work on auxiliary structures of the Aghdam Friday Mosque and the construction of a multifunctional administrative building, which will commence shortly.

These initiatives reflect Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to rebuilding Aghdam and restoring life and infrastructure to the city.