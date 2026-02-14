President Ilham Aliyev: One has to have good relations with neighbors to become regional transportation hub

14 February 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan was largely investing into the physical infrastructure; including sea ports, railroads, and air cargo transportation. Definitely, trying to become a regional transportation hub, you have to have good relations with your neighbors,” President Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussion on “Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation” in Munich.

The head of state noted: “Whether it's to the west or to the east, Azerbaijan is trying for this. Azerbaijan's geographical position, being situated between Europe and Asia is an advantage, but without physical infrastructure, it doesn't mean a lot.”