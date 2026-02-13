Proposal to create single Baku city municipality gains support

13 February 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The possibility of establishing a single, unified municipal governance model in Azerbaijan’s major cities should be considered.

AzerNEWS reports that Siyavuş Novruzov, a member of the National Assembly, stated this during today’s plenary session of the parliament, as reported by Report news agency.

Citing Baku as an example, Novruzov noted that the capital currently has 45 functioning municipalities:

"However, merging these municipalities into a single, large city municipality could be considerably more effective," he said.

Another National Assembly member, Fazil Mustafa, expressed his support for the proposal:

"I cannot speak for other cities, but in Baku, implementing this model seems feasible," he added.