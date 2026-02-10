Trial of Ruben Vardanyan concludes as judges retire for deliberation

10 February 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The court hearing in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism and financing of terrorism, as well as other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on February 10.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the open court session was held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova). The defendant was provided with an interpreter in his native language, Russian, as well as a state-appointed defense lawyer.

The presiding judge recalled that state prosecutors had delivered their statements during the previous hearing and announced that the floor would now be given to the injured party.

Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani state as the injured party, Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, stated that he fully agreed with all facts, evidence, and materials presented by the prosecution, including those outlined in the indictment, and asked the court to take them into account.

Subsequently, the legal successors of the victims - Azad Karimov, Oktay Shikhaliyev, Gadim Agakhanov, Faiq Rustamov, and Shiraslan Hasanov - addressed the court, requesting that the defendant be sentenced to the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Ruben Vardanyan then appealed to the court, requesting to speak with his defense lawyer, Emil Babishov. The court granted the request and объявed a recess to allow the meeting.

After the recess, the floor was given to the defense. The defendant stated that he had spoken with his lawyer during the break and that he did not wish his lawyer to deliver a statement.

Defense lawyer Emil Babishov was then given the floor and stated that the defense categorically disagreed with the charges brought against the defendant. Based on the defendant’s position, he announced that he would refrain from delivering a defense speech on the merits of the case.

The prosecution was then given the opportunity to respond. Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, stated:

“Taking into account that the defense has not provided any arguments or assessed the evidence and facts in line with the defendant’s position, we have no additional comments.”

Ruben Vardanyan was subsequently given the floor for his final statement. In his closing remarks, he did not address specific issues related to the case, speaking instead in general terms. He said that he had read the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He also noted that during more than two years in detention, he had discovered Azerbaijani poetry for himself. Vardanyan recited a poem by the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli and an excerpt from a poem by Huseyn Javid in Russian, after which he concluded his statement.

Judge Zeynal Agayev then asked both the prosecution and the defense whether they intended to submit draft versions of the final court decision based on the results of the trial. Both parties stated that they would not submit such drafts.

The presiding judge subsequently announced that the court examination had concluded. The verdict will be announced after the judges return from deliberations.

It should be recalled that during the previous hearing, the prosecutor representing the state prosecution requested that Ruben Vardanyan be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ruben Vardanyan is charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including articles related to planning and waging an aggressive war; deportation and forced displacement of civilians; persecution; enforced disappearance; unlawful deprivation of liberty; torture; mercenarism; violations of the laws and customs of war; murder and attempted murder; illegal entrepreneurship; terrorism and financing of terrorism; creation of a criminal organization; illegal possession and trafficking of weapons and explosives; acts threatening aviation safety; violent seizure or retention of power; creation of illegal armed formations; and illegal crossing of the state border.