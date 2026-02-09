Azerbaijan appoints new prime minister for its Nakhchivan

9 February 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Jabbar Musayev has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, following the region’s Supreme Assembly decision, Azernews reports.

The decision follows a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Jabbar Musayev previously served as head of the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.