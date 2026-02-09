Azerbaijan appoints new prime minister for its Nakhchivan
Jabbar Musayev has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, following the region’s Supreme Assembly decision, Azernews reports.
The decision follows a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Jabbar Musayev previously served as head of the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!