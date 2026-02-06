President Ilham Aliyev appoints new chairman for Azerbaijani Automobile Roads State Agency Board - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has appointed a new chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Azernews reports.
The decision was formalized by a decree signed by the president, appointing Vusal Nasirli as chairman of the agency’s Board.
In a separate decree, President Aliyev dismissed Saleh Mammadov from his position as Board chairman.
Prior to his appointment, Nasirli served as deputy minister of labor and social protection of the population.
