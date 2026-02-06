Azerbaijan approves regulations for Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu national parks - decree

6 February 2026 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the regulations. The document assigns responsibility to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to address issues related to the implementation of the decree and ensure its effective enforcement.

Azerbaijan has approved new regulations governing the Akhar-Bakhar and Ilisu national parks, Azernews reports.

