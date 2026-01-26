Azerbaijan amends Charter of State Customs Committee Academy - decree
The Charter of the Academy of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has been amended, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, students who have completed bachelor's or master's degree programs at the mentioned academy and passed the final state certification will be awarded a badge in addition to a diploma.
