Training on Azerbaijani language in media continues at Teleradio Academy

24 January 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The next stage of trainings titled “Azerbaijani language in the media” was held at the Teleradio Academy operating under “Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasts” CJSC.

According to Azernews, the third day of the program featured master classes by Honored Journalist and Head of AzTV’s Analytical Group Faiq Husiyev, Associate Professor of Azerbaijani Linguistics at Baku State University (BSU) Fikrat Shiriyev, and Associate Professor Khatira Huseynova, Head of BSU’s Department of New Media and Communication Theory.

Faiq Husiyev delivered a presentation on “New trends in modern television,” focusing on the current challenges facing journalism, ongoing transformations in television, and the increasing importance of analytical programs. He stressed the need to preserve the purity of the Azerbaijani language in broadcasting, warning against the artificial introduction of certain words under the concept of a so-called “common Turkic language.” Husiyev also underlined that adapting to innovation is a requirement of every era, noting that artificial intelligence is expected to become a serious competitor in the media sphere in the near future.

Associate Professor Fikrat Shiriyev spoke on “Media language: mistakes, habits and responsibility.” His remarks centered on language development, particularly the role of terminology and international words. He noted that borrowed words constitute a significant part of the Azerbaijani language and that, especially over the past three decades, many new terms have entered the language from European sources. Shiriyev also addressed common misconceptions regarding the negative impact of borrowed words, emphasizing that linguistic development is a natural and ongoing process.

Associate Professor Khatira Huseynova presented on “Typical mistakes in television, radio and public speaking: competent oral speech, pronunciation, intonation and emphasis.” She discussed frequent speech errors in broadcast and public communication, explaining that speech studies encompass both conversational technique and language purity. Huseynova highlighted the importance of correct pronunciation, proper breathing, and intonation, and stressed that the use of dialects is inappropriate in television journalism, except in limited cases where it may add stylistic color to interviews.

The training sessions aim to promote correct, fluent and literary use of the Azerbaijani language in the media, contributing to higher professional standards in television, radio and digital platforms.