Friday January 23 2026

Azerbaijani President makes post regarding meetings held on sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting [PHOTO]

23 January 2026 01:44 (UTC+04:00)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media account regarding the meetings he held on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Azernews reports.

The post includes the words: “President Ilham Aliyev’s meetings on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Davos, January 19-22, 2026”.

