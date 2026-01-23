Azerbaijani President makes post regarding meetings held on sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting [PHOTO]

23 January 2026 01:44 (UTC+04:00)

The post includes the words: “President Ilham Aliyev’s meetings on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Davos, January 19-22, 2026”.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media account regarding the meetings he held on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!