Azerbaijan Traffic Police issue alert as snowfall disrupts road conditions

18 January 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures currently affecting several regions of Azerbaijan have significantly complicated traffic conditions on major roads, Azernews reports, citing the Main State Traffic Police Department (MSTPD).

MSTPD has issued a public warning to drivers, urging heightened caution amid deteriorating weather conditions.

The department noted that slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility, and sudden changes in weather substantially increase the risk of road accidents. Analysis shows that one of the leading causes of traffic incidents during snowy conditions is the use of worn-out or seasonally inappropriate tires.

In light of these risks, drivers are strongly advised to take the following precautions:

Avoid long-distance travel and trips to mountainous areas unless absolutely necessary;

Ensure vehicles are in proper technical condition, with particular attention to winter tire suitability, tread depth, and tire pressure;

Use winter tires rather than standard tires on snowy and icy roads;

Adjust speed to road and weather conditions and maintain a safe following distance;

Refrain from driving while fatigued or drowsy.

The MSTPD added that traffic police units are operating under an усилened regime in affected regions. Increased monitoring is underway on hazardous road sections, while officers continue to engage drivers through on-site briefings and safety awareness efforts.

Authorities stress that strict adherence to these recommendations is essential to preventing accidents and ensuring road safety during severe winter weather.