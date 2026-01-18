Azernews.Az

President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrs [PHOTOS]

18 January 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
On January 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs.

The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

