President Ilham Aliyev dismisses Rauf Valiyev from his position - decree

16 January 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Rauf Valiyev has been dismissed from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Closed Joint Stock Company, Azernews reports.

