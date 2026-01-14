Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry, Ombudsman sign 2026 Human Rights Action Plan

14 January 2026 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) have signed a joint action plan for 2026 aimed at strengthening cooperation on the protection of the rights of military personnel and assessing the state of human rights observance.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Defence announced that the document, titled “The Activities of the Ombudsman Institution and Measures Taken to Protect the Rights of Military Personnel,” outlines a comprehensive framework for joint initiatives to be implemented throughout the year.

Under the plan, specific dates, venues, and responsible officials have been identified for the activities scheduled in 2026.

As part of the initiative, a range of events will be organized across various branches of the armed forces, military units, formations, and special-purpose military educational institutions under the Ministry of Defence.

These activities will include meetings focused on the protection of servicemen’s rights and the overall state of human rights compliance, presentations on relevant topics, and extensive discussions addressing questions and concerns raised by military personnel.