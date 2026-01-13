Defense Ministry, Military Prosecutor sign plan to prevent violations in armed forces
A joint action plan aimed at strengthening military discipline and preventing legal violations in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces throughout 2026 has been signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Military Prosecutor’s Office, Azernews reports.
The document outlines a series of joint measures to be implemented over the course of the year, specifying their timelines, locations, and responsible officials.
Under the action plan, meetings will be organized in 2026 between servicemen and representatives of the Military Prosecutor’s Office across various branches of the armed forces operating under the Ministry of Defense. These meetings will take place in military units, formations, and associations, as well as in special-purpose military educational institutions.
The meetings are designed to enhance the legal awareness of military personnel, reinforce discipline and the rule of law, and implement targeted measures to address existing challenges within the armed forces.
