Azerbaijan, Sudan hold political consultations between foreign ministries [PHOTOS]

12 January 2026 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A political consultation was held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Sudan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Sudan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Muawiya Osman Khalid.

During the meeting, the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries was discussed, including the current situation and security issues in the wider region.

The sides noted the importance of political dialogue in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan, as well as cooperation within multilateral platforms. The importance of the consultation mechanism between the foreign ministries, as well as mutual visits, was emphasized. Sudan’s active participation in COP29 and the importance of cooperation within the framework of the World Urban Forum to be held this year were also highlighted.

Cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, particularly the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, was welcomed.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in the fields of energy, humanitarian affairs, education, ASAN service, and other areas. Gratitude was expressed for the allocation of educational scholarships by Azerbaijan to Sudanese students.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Sudan. The consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev from the Azerbaijani side and by Muawiya Osman Khalid from the Sudanese side.