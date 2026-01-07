Financial assistance provided to religious institutions in Azerbaijan

7 January 2026 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate financial assistance to religious institutions across Azerbaijan.

The order aims to support the activities of existing religious denominations, promote interfaith solidarity, organize religious education in line with modern requirements, and strengthen initiatives that advance progressive spiritual and moral values.

Under the order, AZN 3.5 million from the 2026 President’s Reserve Fund will be allocated to the Caucasus Muslims Office. Additional financial support of AZN 400,000 each will be provided to several other religious communities, including the Russian Orthodox Church’s Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese, the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Baku, the Baku Religious Community of European Jews, the Baku Religious Community of Sephardic Jews, the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, and the Albanian-Udi Christian Community in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, AZN 400,000 will be allocated to the Moral Values Promotion Fund under the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions to support non-Islamic religious communities.