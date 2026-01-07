Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister hosts Kazakhstan’s new Military Attaché

7 January 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On January 7, 2026, Colonel Salauat Khayrushev, the newly appointed military attaché of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, was officially presented to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, Minister Hasanov congratulated the Kazakh officer on the start of his mission in Azerbaijan. He emphasised that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations are founded on friendship, brotherhood, and rich historical traditions, and wished Colonel Khayrushev success in advancing military cooperation between the two countries.

In response, Colonel Khayrushev expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and assured that he would devote his efforts to further strengthening military ties throughout his tenure.

The discussion also covered the current state of cooperation in military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, explored new prospects, and included exchanges of views on several other issues of mutual interest.