Azerbaijan approves new composition of Supervisory Board of Agency for State Support to NGOs - decree
The new composition of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan has been approved, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the new composition of the Supervisory Board is as follows:
Head of the Department of Notary, Registration and Registry of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department of Finance of Social Spheres of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan
Director of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan
Member of the Board of Directors of the "Legal Analysis and Research" Public Union
Member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum
Chairman of the Presidium of the "Simurg" Azerbaijani Cultural Association
Member of the Board of Directors of the "Zafar" Martyr Families Support Public Union".
