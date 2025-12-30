Azerbaijan awards Hasan Zeynalov Order “For Service to Motherland”

30 December 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Zeynalov was awarded the 1st Class Order "For Service to Motherland" for his long-term fruitful activity in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Hasan Zeynalov has been awarded the Order “For Service to Motherland,” Azernews reports.

