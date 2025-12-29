Azerbaijan cancelling part of excise duties paid to compulsory health insurance fund

29 December 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Changes will be made to the rules regarding the refund of paid taxes, interest, and financial sanctions, Azernews reports.

This issue is reflected in the law on amendments to the Tax Code, approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Under current legislation, according to Article 191.5 of the Tax Code, the amounts paid for taxes, interest, and financial sanctions, if they exceed the calculated amounts (except for the portion paid to the mandatory health insurance fund for excise tax), will be applied to the payment of other tax, interest, financial sanctions, and administrative penalties or, with the taxpayer's consent, will be credited towards future obligations.

The draft law proposes the removal of this exception.

Article 191.5 states that the excise duties applied to excise goods specified in this Code will be paid to the mandatory health insurance fund for the portion determined by the "Law on Medical Insurance." According to the "Law on Medical Insurance," the excise duties applied to various goods in Azerbaijan include 0.02 manat ($0.01) per liter for gasoline, diesel fuel, and liquefied gas produced domestically and imported into Azerbaijan; 0.2 manat ($0.12) per liter for vodka, distilled alcoholic beverages, liquor, and liqueur products; 0.05 manat ($0.03) per liter for beer (except non-alcoholic beer) and other beverages containing beer; 1.5 manat ($0.88) per 1,000 units of cigarettes, cigars, and tobacco substitutes; and 0.1 manat ($0.06) per liter for energy drinks.

The draft law proposes the removal of the above provision, meaning that under the current legislation, excise duties on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products that are paid to the mandatory health insurance fund, as specified by the "Law on Medical Insurance," will be eliminated. The proposal also includes the shift of these payments to the state budget’s revenues.

The proposed legislation indicates the elimination of the segment of excise taxes allocated to the health insurance fund, with a subsequent reallocation of these financial resources to the state budget, in conjunction with the abrogation of associated regulatory stipulations in the pertinent statutes.