Next migration caravans sent to liberated villages under Great Return program

25 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev and within the framework of the Great Return program, new migration caravans have been dispatched to several liberated settlements, including the villages of Shushakend and Khanyurdu in the Khojaly region, the settlement of Qirmizi Bazar in the Khojavand region, and the village of Mammadbayli in the Zangilan region.

According to Azernews, the relocated residents are families who had been temporarily living in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

At the current stage, 20 families comprising 83 people were resettled in Shushakend village, 12 families with 50 people in Khanyurdu village, 37 families totaling 169 people in the Qirmizi Bazar settlement, and 29 families consisting of 147 people in Mammadbayli village.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care provided to them. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Army, its soldiers and officers who liberated the occupied territories, and honored the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives on this path.