Former Georgian president Saakashvili congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

24 December 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Former President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, praising his leadership and historical role, Azernews reports.

In his message, Saakashvili described Ilham Aliyev as “the eldest son of the Azerbaijani people and the entire Caucasus,” noting that the Azerbaijani president had fulfilled long-held aspirations by liberating the country’s lands, ensuring peace, and transforming Azerbaijan into a significant actor in global politics.

“Few world leaders in modern history can be proud of such successes. It is safe to say that Ilham Heydar oglu wrote his name in golden letters in history and will be remembered for many centuries,” Saakashvili said.

He also recalled his personal relationship with the Azerbaijani leader, expressing pride in having the opportunity to maintain close ties and work together. According to Saakashvili, President Aliyev today sets an example of principle and determination while preserving the dignity of his people.

“A real leader should be like that—a person who is not afraid to go against the flow and achieves results,” Saakashvili added.