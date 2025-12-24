Ombudsman says Azerbaijan strengthens interreligious dialogue through concrete initiatives

24 December 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Multiculturalism and tolerance, which have historically shaped the Azerbaijani way of life, have today become an integral part of the daily lives of all citizens of Azerbaijan, regardless of their national identity, language, or religion, said Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva.

As reported by Azernews, speaking at the Second Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan, held in Baku on December 24, Aliyeva emphasised that Azerbaijan not only promotes positive practices in the fields of tolerance, multiculturalism, and interfaith and intercultural dialogue, but also consistently implements important initiatives that bring together representatives of various religious denominations.

She noted that Azerbaijan has hosted dozens of international and regional conferences, forums, and symposiums on these topics in recent years, adding that the discussions and presentations at the current forum are of particular importance for further strengthening interreligious dialogue.

Aliyeva also highlighted that the declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan has once again underscored the Constitution’s role as the supreme guarantor of human rights and freedoms. According to her, the Constitution clearly enshrines the principles of a secular state, freedom of conscience, equality of religious beliefs before the law, and the inadmissibility of discrimination.

The Ombudsman stressed that state-religion relations in Azerbaijan are implemented positively not only at the legislative level but also in real life. State support for mosques, churches, and synagogues, as well as the promotion of multiculturalism as a value enriching the country’s spiritual heritage, serve as vivid examples of this approach.

Touching upon the fifth anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War, Aliyeva noted that large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts are currently underway across Azerbaijan, particularly in Garabagh and East Zangezur, where the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity have been fully restored. At the same time, she recalled that during the occupation period, religious monuments, mosques, and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis were destroyed and desecrated, adding that these facts have been documented in reports by the Ombudsman’s Office and brought to the attention of the international community.

Aliyeva further underlined that, thanks to the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the restoration of religious monuments is actively being carried out, reflecting deep respect for the nation’s religious and spiritual values. She also highlighted the special role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, noting that Azerbaijan is widely recognised internationally for its humanitarian initiatives and contributions to the protection and restoration of religious heritage.