Secretary General of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2025 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Dear Mr. President,

I have the distinct honour to convey to Your Excellency my most sincere congratulations and warmest felicitations on the occasion of your birthday.

Your Excellency's dedicated leadership and far-sighted vision have made a significant contribution to the stability, development, and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as in enhancing its growing international standing and constructive engagement in regional and global affairs.

I would also like to express my sincere appreciation for Azerbaijan's active and constructive role within CICA in its Chairmanship capacity, which has made a valuable contribution to advancing the principles and objectives of CICA and to promoting peace and dialogue across Asia.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish Your Excellency robust health and continued success in your noble and responsible mission, as well as further progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Ambassador Kairat Sarybay

Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia," the letter reads.