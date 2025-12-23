King of Jordan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
It gives me much pleasure to extend to you my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency's birthday.
Please accept my best wishes for your personal health and happiness," the letter reads.
