Valentina Matvienko congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

19 December 2025 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

Your political career reflects the path of a leader who moves forward boldly, demonstrating principled stances, decisiveness, and responsibility for the fate of your country, while inspiring like-minded people and supporters with your energy.

Thanks to your many years of dedicated work, Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable results in socio-economic development, strengthening statehood, and enhancing its authority on the international stage.

I am grateful for your consistent attention to expanding Russian-Azerbaijani parliamentary dialogue. I particularly fondly recall my visit to Baku in March 2025 and deeply value your kind attitude toward me.

I wish you robust health and continued success in your important activities for the benefit of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Valentina Matvienko

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation" the letter reads.