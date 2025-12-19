President of Turkmenistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

19 December 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your wise leadership, fraternal Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable successes in strengthening its statehood, enhancing its international authority, and improving the well-being of its people.

I would like to express my satisfaction that Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations, founded on strong principles of good neighborliness, friendship, and mutual understanding, have recently gained new momentum. These relations are distinguished by a high level of mutual trust and openness, providing a solid foundation for their continued successful development.

On this joyful occasion, I wholeheartedly wish you robust health, happiness, family well-being, and continued success in your state activities, as well as peace, further progress, and prosperity to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.