Successful dev't of relations between Azerbaijan, Korea is source of great satisfaction - President Ilham Aliyev
The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of his country’s National Day, Azernews reports.
"Today, we have ample opportunities to further deepen our cooperation in a number of areas, particularly in economic-trade, industry, high technologies, digital transformation, science, education, and other areas.
I am confident that, in line with the interests of our friendly peoples, we will continue our joint efforts consistently to strengthen Azerbaijan-Korea relations and expand our cooperation," the letter reads.
