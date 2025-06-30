Homecoming in Garabagh: 153 returnees receive keys in Kəngərli [PHOTOS]

30 June 2025 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On June 30, a new phase of the resettlement initiative to liberated territories culminated in the return of a group of internally displaced persons to Kəngərli village in the Aghdam district, Azernews reports.

The repatriation caravan has successfully reached its destination, where 37 families—comprising 153 individuals—were welcomed and presented with keys to newly constructed private homes.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Presidential Special Representative Offices for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

It is noteworthy that more than 43,000 people are now residing across Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. These include not only the returnees but also those working in ongoing reconstruction and development projects in the region. Additionally, personnel serving in local branches of state institutions and those employed in revitalized healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors have contributed to the revival of these once-abandoned lands.