Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis as rising force in inter-parliamentary cooperation

30 June 2025 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

At the end of the 20th century, following the collapse of the Soviet Union and during a time when a new global political architecture was emerging, the complex geopolitical situation necessitated the regulation of new political relationships in every country. At the beginning of 1990, Azerbaijan’s political and economic transformation process led to increasing tensions between the government and civil society.

The nature of these relations was directly connected to ensuring domestic stability, recognizing human rights and freedoms, and fostering a healthy political dialogue—since without respect for these principles, a democratic political system cannot exist.

It is no secret that in modern, independent Azerbaijan, one of the key factors in establishing a healthy political environment and ensuring democratic development was the formation of traditions of parliamentarism. Between June 15 and October 3, 1993, under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, these traditions gained new strength and vitality. In a short period, Heydar Aliyev managed to form a healthy political environment and introduced a political culture to the Milli Majlis (National Assembly).

Starting from 1995, the Azerbaijani Parliament began making tangible contributions to the completion of the country’s political architecture. Over time, the laws adopted by the Milli Majlis and approved by the President of Azerbaijan played a significant role in promoting political stability, encouraging political dialogue, strengthening national unity, and safeguarding the independence of our state.

Over the years, the Milli Majlis has also developed its international activities through inter-parliamentary friendship groups and collaboration with influential international organizations.

One of the international organizations that the Azerbaijani Parliament has been a full member of for 30 years and has maintained high-level cooperation with is the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Established on June 30, 1889, the IPU is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions promoting inter-parliamentary dialogue, peace, democracy, and the protection of human rights worldwide. Today, the IPU unites 179 national parliaments and 14 regional organizations. The IPU is currently celebrating its 136th anniversary.

Since 1995, the Milli Majlis has been a full member of the IPU. During this time, Azerbaijani parliamentary delegations have regularly participated in IPU Assemblies, communicated the country’s position to the international community, and actively engaged in resolutions and discussions on pressing global issues. Azerbaijan’s initiatives within the IPU, especially in areas such as gender political representation, youth participation, international security, and climate change, are particularly noteworthy.

It should be noted that in 2024, Azerbaijan’s relations with the IPU intensified in the context of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties – COP29, held in Baku. On February 1, 2024, IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong visited Azerbaijan, met with the President during the COP29 preparatory phase, and proposed organizing an event supporting international efforts on environmental protection and climate change—demonstrating the potential for future cooperation.

It is no coincidence that the “COP29 Inter-Parliamentary Meeting,” held on November 16–17 with the participation of delegations from more than 95 parliaments and co-organized by the IPU and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, was described by the IPU as “one of the largest and most impactful parliamentary events.”

The Azerbaijani Parliament also collaborates with the Inter-Parliamentary Union within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). This cooperation has deepened further through signed agreements during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of NAM. Notably, on March 22, 2024, within the 148th IPU Assembly held in Geneva, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the IPU and the NAM Parliamentary Network led by Azerbaijan.

Today, relations between the Milli Majlis and the IPU are developing successfully based on mutual respect and partnership principles. The ongoing initiatives suggest broad prospects for future cooperation. This can contribute both to increasing the IPU’s influence and to strengthening Azerbaijan’s role in international inter-parliamentary relations.

Thus, Azerbaijan consistently upholds its rights and responsibilities in all international platforms in which it is represented and demonstrates its commitment to fostering relations based on mutual respect, trust, and justice. Continued successful cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union will further support the Milli Majlis’s role in addressing global challenges and enhance Azerbaijan’s position in international parliamentary diplomacy.

Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of Azerbaijan's Parliament (Milli Majlis)