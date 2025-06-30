Police operation underway at Sputnik-Azerbaijan office

30 June 2025 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

An operation is currently being conducted at the office of the Sputnik-Azerbaijan news agency, Azernews reports citing local media.

Police forces have taken control of the premises.

It should be noted that Sputnik-Azerbaijan’s activities were officially suspended some time ago. However, recent reports indicate that the agency had resumed operations, with staff returning to work despite the suspension.

Further details about the nature of the operation or official statements from authorities have not yet been released.