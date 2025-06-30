Azerbaijan Continues Demining Operations in Liberated Regions [VIDEO]

30 June 2025 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released its latest report on mine clearance activities carried out across the liberated territories between June 23 and June 29, 2025, Azernews reports.

The operations were conducted by various demining agencies actively working in areas previously under occupation. The report highlights ongoing efforts to restore safety and enable the return of displaced populations to their native lands.

It was noted that in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankandi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, 85 anti-personnel mines, 18 anti-tank mines, and 524 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found, and 1,350.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.

A substantial area of land was cleared of landmines and explosive remnants of war, contributing to both reconstruction efforts and the safe resettlement of civilians. The continuous work underlines Azerbaijan’s commitment to post-conflict rehabilitation and development in the Garabagh region.