Mild earthquake strikes Azerbaijan's south
A mild earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s Lerik district early Monday morning, Azernews reports, citingthe Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
According to the Center, the earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.6, was recorded at 7:51 a.m. local time on June 2. The epicenter was located 17 kilometers west of the Lankaran seismic station, within the boundaries of Lerik district.
The Seismological Research Bureau stated that the earthquake originated at a depth of 15 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface.
No casualties or damage have been reported at this time.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!