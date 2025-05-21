Azerbaijan to open 9th international airport, expanding air cargo capacity

21 May 2025 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

President Ilham Aliyev has announced that Azerbaijan will soon launch its ninth international airport, further enhancing the country’s transport infrastructure, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the informal summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, President Aliyev highlighted that “currently, eight international airports are operating in Azerbaijan, and the ninth will be put into operation in the near future.”

He noted that three of these airports are located in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 Second Garabagh War, underscoring their strategic importance for regional development and reintegration.

In addition to boosting connectivity, Azerbaijan is investing in logistics infrastructure. “A cargo terminal with a capacity of 1.5 million tons of cargo is also being built,” President Aliyev added, signaling the country’s ambition to become a regional trade and transport hub in the Turkic world and beyond.