CIS countries hold consultations in Minsk on arms control and non-proliferation

Inter-ministerial consultations on "Issues of arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation" were held in Minsk, bringing together representatives from CIS member states, Azernews reports citing the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and officials from the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants emphasized that the current situation in arms control and disarmament is closely linked to broader challenges in international security. They noted that restoring trust and reinforcing the treaty-based legal framework requires serious collective efforts.

“In order to create favorable conditions for effective progress in this area, serious collective efforts are required to restore the atmosphere of trust and the effectiveness of the treaty-legal framework,” the statement read, adding that attention must be paid to eliminating the root causes of major contradictions between states.

The representatives also opposed the politicization of the NPT platform, stressing that it should not be used to pursue goals unrelated to its core mission.

The parties expressed a shared interest in advancing discussions on preventing an arms race in outer space, which will be taken up at the Joint Consultative Commission on Disarmament in 2026.