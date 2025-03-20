FM Bayramov calls for abolishing Minsk Group during talks with Dutch counterpart

20 March 2025 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Caspar Veldkamp, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The telephone conversation saw discussions on various aspects of the Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations, as well as the post-conflict situation and realities in the region.

The FMs stressed the importance of the mechanism of political consultations between the two countries’ ministries of foreign affairs with respect to discussing the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, reciprocal visits, and contacts within international organizations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Dutch counterpart about the current situation and realities in the region, including the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process. He emphasized that although negotiations on the peace agreement text have concluded, an amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate claims against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a prerequisite for signing the negotiated text.

Additionally, Bayramov stressed the need to abolish the outdated and ineffective Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE.

Moreover, FM Bayramov provided information about the court proceedings of the Armenian citizens and separatist leaders accused of committing large-scale crimes against Azerbaijan. He said that following the conclusion of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan had demonstrated a humane approach by letting over 10 thousand members of illegal Armenian detachments leave its territories. Minister Bayramov further noted that the detainees are accused of committing crimes against humanity, adding that the smear campaign against Azerbaijan regarding the allegedly unfounded detentions is groundless. In this vein, Jeyhun Bayramov informed the Dutch Minister about the opinion of the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, published on 13 March 2025, rejecting the Armenian side’s claims.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.