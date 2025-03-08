Azerbaijan Discusses Energy Cooperation at EU-Slovakia Working Group Meeting [PHOTOS]

8 March 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Orkhan Zeynalov, participated in the inaugural meeting of the EU-Slovakia Working Group on Slovakia’s natural gas supply issues. The session, held in Brussels, brought together key stakeholders to discuss energy security and collaboration opportunities, Azernews reports.

The meeting included Kristina Lobillo Borrero , Director of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy, and Denisa Sakova , Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy. During the discussions, both the European Commission and Slovakia emphasized Azerbaijan’s strategic importance as a reliable partner in the energy sector. Commitments to expanding cooperation in natural gas and "green energy" were highlighted.

SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov also presented Azerbaijan’s natural gas potential and additional export opportunities to Europe. The delegation underlined the importance of developing infrastructure and increasing supply to meet Europe’s growing demand. Deputy Minister Zeynalov elaborated on Azerbaijan’s strategic role in establishing energy corridors and its readiness to enhance collaboration with European suppliers to strengthen energy security.

The working group also explored renewable energy development and export plans. Updates were provided on Azerbaijan’s green energy interconnector projects, including the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe, Azerbaijan-Central Asia-Europe , Azerbaijan-Turkey-Europe , and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-Bulgaria routes.

During the visit, a meeting was also held with Ditte Juul Jørgensen , Director-General for Energy at the European Commission. Discussions focused on the EU-Azerbaijan energy dialogue, cooperation within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, and plans for renewable energy transit from Central Asia to Europe using various routes.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to Europe’s energy security while continuing to expand its role as a key energy partner.