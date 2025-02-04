Azerbaijan prevents narcotics smuggling at Goytepe border

4 February 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has successfully prevented the smuggling of narcotics into the country, Azernews reports.

On January 30 at 11:20, the "Goytepe" border detachment of the Border Troops Command conducted effective border search and operational measures. These efforts resulted in the seizure of 16.4 kilograms of narcotics, including 11.3 kilograms of marijuana, 5.1 kilograms of opium, and 1,990 strong-acting methadone M-40 pills, which were being smuggled from Iran into Azerbaijan.

The State Border Service has confirmed that operational and investigative measures are ongoing in connection with the incident.