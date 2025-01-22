Footage on President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Switzerland posted on his social media [VIDEO]
A footage about President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Switzerland was posted on his official social media accounts.
According to Azernews, the post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to the Swiss Confederation (20-21.01.2025)".
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!