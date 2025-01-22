Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 22 2025

Footage on President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Switzerland posted on his social media [VIDEO]

22 January 2025 01:11 (UTC+04:00)
A footage about President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Switzerland was posted on his official social media accounts.

According to Azernews, the post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to the Swiss Confederation (20-21.01.2025)".

