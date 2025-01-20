Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani Ombudsman honors martyrs of January 20 tragedy on 35th anniversary [PHOTOS]

20 January 2025 17:48 (UTC+04:00)
The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, along with the staff of the Office, visited the Alley of Martyrs to mark the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

The Office’s press service informed Azernews that the visit was held to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s freedom. The delegation honored their dear memory with deep respect and laid fresh flowers at their graves.

The January 20 tragedy, a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's history, symbolizes the resilience and determination of the Azerbaijani people in their fight for independence and sovereignty.

