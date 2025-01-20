Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan Embassy in Belgium shares photos by Reza Deghati on 20 January tragedy

20 January 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Mission to the European Union have shared a video featuring photos taken by world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati.

Reza Deghati took these photos during the massacre on the 20th of January in 1990.

Azernews presents the video referring to the Embassy's post:

