Azerbaijan Embassy in Belgium shares photos by Reza Deghati on 20 January tragedy
Azerbaijan's Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Mission to the European Union have shared a video featuring photos taken by world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati.
Reza Deghati took these photos during the massacre on the 20th of January in 1990.
Azernews presents the video referring to the Embassy's post:
The world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati, who took these photos during the massacre of the 20th of January 1990. https://t.co/jsrmyWFqcE pic.twitter.com/dUJYUFBRY0— AzEmbBrussels (@AZMissionEU) January 19, 2025
