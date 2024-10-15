Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation visits ICESCO headquarters [PHOTOS]

15 October 2024 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat, Morocco, where she met with Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, ICESCO Director General, Azernews reports.

The discussions focused on the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan-ICESCO cooperation, and joint projects.

They also touched on collaboration within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, set to be held in Azerbaijan this November, where ICESCO will have its own stand.

As the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva shared insights into ecological projects implemented by the Public Union. Future cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO in environmental protection was also explored.

Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik signed an agreement on cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO to support educational and social projects for internally displaced girls and boarding houses in Burkina Faso.

The project aims to provide essential resources, a safe environment, and educational support for girl students, including seminars, computer rooms, and libraries in schools. Running until October 2025, the project will benefit several cities in Burkina Faso.

The Azerbaijani delegation also toured the Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization at ICESCO headquarters, where Leyla Aliyeva signed the guest book.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991, and the relationship between the country and the organization has strengthened since 2006, when Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, was named an ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO share a commitment to education, culture, and healthcare, with projects aligning with ICESCO’s core activities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz