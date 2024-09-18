Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation participates in opening of "Kapanak" kindergarten [PHOTOS]

18 September 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

On September 18, the "Kapanak" (Butterfly) kindergarten, a newly built preschool educational institution, was officially opened in Baku's Narimanov district. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, participated in the opening ceremony, Azernews reports.

Yuliya Aliyeva, director of the "Kapanak" (Butterfly) preschool educational institution, informed Leyla Aliyeva about the kindergarten's mission, which is to foster both academic and social-emotional development in children while ensuring a smooth transition to the school environment.

The "Kapanak" (Butterfly) kindergarten will cater to children aged 3-6, with separate groups for ages 3-4, 4-5, and 5-6. In addition to providing high-quality education, the kindergarten will focus on the comprehensive development of children and their participation in social events. Extracurricular activities will also be offered to promote both mental and creative growth.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the two-story facility and provided valuable recommendations regarding the children's education. The kindergarten also emphasized the importance of staff professional development, planning to follow educational trends and participate in online trainings, including the Cambridge program.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz