No Issues Affecting Election Results Detected - Head of OTS observation mission

2 September 2024 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

"Our observation mission visited a total of 36 polling stations. During the monitoring, no interference was recorded in the operation of the polling stations," said Omer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and head of the observation mission. He spoke at a press conference on the preliminary results of the early parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.

Kocaman noted that the mission was actively involved in the vote-counting process at polling station No. 21 in the Narimanov district. "The mission did not find any circumstances affecting the results of the elections. We also did not observe any agitation campaigns inside or near the polling stations," he added.

He emphasized that all necessary conditions were provided to ensure voters could exercise their right to vote and for both local and international observers to monitor the process. Kocaman concluded by affirming that the elections were conducted in an open and transparent manner, adhering to national and international standards.

